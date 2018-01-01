Welcome to 1776: The World Turned Upside Down, a month by month immersive account of America in its first year seen through the eyes of ordinary citizens — failed corset-makers, farmers, and high school dropouts, some of whom became our nation’s most revered heroes.

Through informal and playful storytelling about the events in each month, the series explores the roots of America’s successes and many struggles. We see the beginnings of regional disputes and differences, institutional inequality and oppression, the tension between cultural heritage versus assimilation, and the struggle between states’ rights and federal government, all through the eyes of colonists and militiamen.

The audio series is narrated by Robin Miles with a variety of guest voices including Hamilton star Chris Jackson as George Washington. Installments are being released in synchronized ebook and audio monthly installments from Serial Box throughout 2018.